Wei Chong-Kai Wun advance to World Championships third round in Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun progressed to the third round of the World Championships 2025 after a hard-fought victory against French brothers Christo and Toma Junior Popov.

The Malaysian duo, who received a first-round bye, needed sixty-five minutes to overcome the home pair with a 21-15, 13-21, 21-19 scoreline at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

Seventh seeds Wei Chong-Kai Wun will next meet English pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the third round.

Lane and Vendy secured their third-round spot by defeating South Korean combination Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang 21-18, 21-16. – Bernama