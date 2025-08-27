Coco Gauff survives tough US Open first round against Ajla Tomljanovic

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff began her US Open title defence with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 victory over unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday’s first round.

The American third seed navigated a significant challenge following recent coaching changes ahead of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Gauff arrived in New York after splitting with mentor Matt Daly and hiring biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to address persistent service issues.

She made an uncertain start under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights, dropping her opening service game while producing numerous errors.

The 2023 champion gradually found her rhythm and secured the first set with a decisive break after building a 5-4 lead with a wide ace.

“There were chances for it to be a straight-sets win, but it was tough,“ Gauff said.

Tomljanovic, who famously defeated Serena Williams here in 2022, mounted a courageous comeback when trailing 4-2 in the second set.

The Australian battled to a 5-4 advantage before wasting two set points, then composed herself to force a tiebreak which she dominated to level the match.

Gauff served consecutive double faults at 5-4 in the decider before regrouping to lead 6-5 and clinch victory with a spectacular backhand winner.

“I had so many chances,“ said Gauff, who next faces Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic.

The defending champion acknowledged needing improvement after committing 59 unforced errors and 10 double faults throughout the match.

She admitted recent coaching adjustments had created challenges during tournament preparation.

“One of the days was mentally exhausting, but I’m trying,“ Gauff added.

Her hard-earned victory sets up another demanding encounter in the second round against formidable opponent Vekic. – Reuters