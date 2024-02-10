Search continues for missing Felcra pensioner in Sungai Padang Terap

JITRA: The search for Felcra pensioner Sabari Baharom, 62, who is suspected to have been thrown into Sungai Padang Terap with his hands tied and mouth taped, continued this morning.

Based on Bernama’s observations at the location, the search radius on the third day covers 13 kilometres along the river, starting from the Lubuk Batu Bridge to the nearby Kepala Batas Bridge.

Today’s operation involves personnel from the Marine Police Force, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM), starting at 10 am.

The victim’s wife, Subhiah Ruslina Shahibi, 57, along with friends and family, were present at Lubuk Batu Bridge to receive updates.

Earlier, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh confirmed the arrest of two local suspects, aged 26 and 38, last Friday to assist in the investigation into Sabari’s disappearance.

Sabari has been missing since Sept 4 and his burnt-out Proton Waja was later found in Belantik, Sik.