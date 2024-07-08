LABUAN: Two security guards have been arrested in connection with the theft of Telekom Malaysia Bhd cables worth RM10,000 from the Kg Tg Aru cable landing station.

The cables were reported missing on July 30.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the arrests were made during an operation called Op Lusuh, launched on July 31, the day after the theft was reported.

“The suspects, aged 25 and 27, were employed as security guards at the station,” he said at a press conference today.

Mohd Hamizi said further investigations uncovered the stolen cables had been sold to scrap iron businesses.

He said receipts were found linking the guards to the illegal sale, and both men tested positive for methamphetamine use.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, seven teenagers were arrested on July 27 in connection with the theft of four motorcycles which occurred over the span of July.

The teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.