Selangor RTD issued 14,417 notices during Op HRAA 2024

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 14,417 notices for various traffic violations during the Hari Raya Aidiladha Operation (HRAA) 2024 from June 10 to June 19.

RTD Selangor deputy director, Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat stated that the notices included 11,118 summonses, 1,338 vehicle prohibition notices, 1,407 vehicle inspection notices, and 554 vehicle detention notices.

“The most common offences recorded were technical issues with 4,697 cases, followed by 3,022 instances of not having a competent driving license, 2,320 cases of expired motor vehicle licenses, and 1,893 cases of no insurance coverage.

“The HRAA 2024 operation will continue until June 30 to ensure high-impact enforcement to minimise accidents and fatalities due to accidents,“ he told reporters after the operation at the Sunway Toll Plaza last night.

He said 318 violations were detected from inspections of 1,220 vehicles during the four-hour operation at the toll plaza, which started at 8 pm.

He added that the violations included driving without a license, not having insurance coverage, expired motor vehicle licenses, technical offences, and tinted windows.

“RTD issued 261 summonses and also seized 23 vehicles, directed 18 other vehicles for inspection, and issued 16 vehicle prohibition notices,“ he said.