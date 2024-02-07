Selangor’s GDP growth reflects business community’s trust in gov’t leadership - MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor’s success in becoming the top contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), at 25.9 per cent reflects the confidence of both the business community and the people in the state administration, which is in line with the federal government.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said based on the state’s GDP performance, Selangor’s economy had grown by RM103.9 billion since 2017, marking a 25.59 percent increase after his administration assumed leadership of the state government in 2018.

He said that the success and recognition from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) should serve as a catalyst to propel the state’s economic position forward in order to achieve sustainable growth.

“This includes improving the economic performance at the district level, enhancing the performance of local authority services, finding sustainable solutions to climate change challenges, ensuring efficient infrastructure, and rejuvenating mature cities to ensure this state is not only developed but also livable.

“It is only through this approach that we can continue to convince local and foreign investors that Selangor is capable of maintaining its position as the top investment destination in Southeast Asia,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin also expressed his gratitude to the state administration, the investor community and the workforce in Selangor for their contributions to this impressive achievement.

Earlier, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin announced that Selangor recorded the largest economic growth in 2023, with a 5.4 per cent increase compared to 2022, surpassing the national growth rate.

According to Mohd Uzir, Selangor was one of the four states that surpassed the national growth rate, followed by Pahang, Johor, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.