Pang Sock Tao takes oath of office

SHAH ALAM: Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblywoman Pang Sock Tao today took her oath of office during the Second Meeting of the Second Term of the 15th Selangor State Assembly at Wisma Negeri, here.

Pang, 31, took the oath before State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San.

The former press secretary of the Minister of Housing and Local Government also signed the oath to start her official duties at the assembly.

In the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election on May 11, Pang won the seat with a 3,869 vote majority, defeating her three challengers, namely Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).