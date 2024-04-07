King grants audience to Sheikh Al-Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has granted an audience to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Sheikh Al-Azhar) Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb, who is on a special four-day visit to Malaysia.

According to a statement on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the audience with His Majesty took place at Istana Negara here today.

“The meeting between the King and Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb lasted for one hour, starting at 10 am,“ the statement said.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr.

Sheikh Al-Azhar’s visit, which ends tomorrow, is at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The special visit by Sheikh Al-Azhar, who holds the status of Prime Minister according to the Egyptian Constitution, marks a historic moment in the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Egypt.