Selangor State Assembly: Selat Kelang rep moved out of opposition bloc

SHAH ALAM: Selat Klang state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari has been moved out of the opposition bloc in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San said for the time being, Abdul Rashid has been placed between the opposition and government blocs, considering his current status of not holding membership in any party.

“... this (seating arrangement) also takes into account his seniority as a second-term assemblyman and his seniority from having once held a position in the government as a state executive council member,“ he said at a meeting of the 15th Selangor State Assembly today.

Lau made this decision after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali rose to seek advice on the matter to ensure the harmony and smoothness of the meeting.

Previously, Abdul Rashid had expressed his support for the leadership of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Azmin, who is also Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, had submitted a notice to Lau informing him that Abdul Rashid had ceased to be a member of Bersatu and that the seat should be declared vacant.