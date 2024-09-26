Selangor Sultan acknowledges Kedah MB apology letter - Royal Office

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has been notified about the apology letter from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, according to Selangor Royal Office.

In a Facebook post today, it said that the letter, dated Sept 25, contained an apology for his remarks, which were charged in court as insulting and disrespectful of the Selangor Ruler, among other things.

“(Muhammad) Sanusi also admitted that his words have caused discomfort and hurt the feelings of Sultan Sharafuddin and he is truly remorseful for all the negative consequences that stemmed from those statements,“ according to the post, which also included the letter of apology.

Yesterday, at a press conference held after he chaired the Kedah executive councillor meeting in Alor Setar, Muhammad Sanusi publicly sought forgiveness from the Selangor Sultan for the statements he made in July last year.

He also apologised to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and the people of the state for his inappropriate remarks.

On July 11, 2023, a video of Muhammad Sanusi’s ceramah that took place in Gombak went viral, in which he allegedly insulted the Selangor Sultan by comparing his appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar to Amirudin’s appointment as the Selangor Menteri Besar.

On Feb 29, the Jeneri state assemblyman maintained his not guilty plea for two charges of uttering seditious words regarding the Selangor Menteri Besar’s appointment and the Unity Government’s formation during the ceramah.