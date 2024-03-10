Selangor Sultan consents to latest fatwa declaring GISBH doctrine as deviant from Islam

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has consented to the latest fatwa issued by the Selangor State Fatwa Committee, declaring that the leaders, followers, employees, or members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its affiliates have deviated from the true teachings of Islam.

The Selangor Royal Office, in a statement on its Facebook page, announced that this decision was made because GISBH members were believed to still be practising the “Aurad Muhammadiah” or the “Zikir Agung” ritual propagated by the Darul Arqam group which had been declared deviant from the true teachings of Islam according to Gazette No. 54, published on Feb 4, 1993.

The statement added that the chairman of the Selangor State Fatwa Committee, who is also the Mufti of Selangor, Datuk Dr Anhar Opir, presented the results of the committee’s special meeting to Sultan Sharafuddin on Sept 30 at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam.

The Fatwa Committee also concluded that the beliefs, teachings, doctrines, or practices of GISBH and its affiliates showed characteristics that deviated from the true teachings of Islam as upheld by the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, both in terms of creed and Syariah.

“Any variation, form, or branch of any belief, teaching, doctrine, or new practice that shares similarities with all or part of the elements of these deviant beliefs, teachings, doctrines, or practices is considered deviant and contrary to the true teachings of Islam as upheld by the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,” the statement read.

Further details regarding the latest fatwa will be elaborated by the Selangor State Mufti Department.

On Sept 20, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his dismay over reports of police investigations into the criminal activities of GISBH and its affiliates. He ordered that all charity homes and Islamic schools under the control of GISBH and its affiliates that were unregistered or suspected of involvement in criminal activities, including Syariah-related crimes, be immediately closed and barred from operating in Selangor.

This preventive measure was taken to protect children involved from continued exploitation.