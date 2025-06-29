11-year-old boy injured after alleged beating by father in Melaka

MELAKA: An 11-year-old boy sustained a head injury and bruises on his left arm after allegedly being beaten by his father at their home in Taman Cheng Baru.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, prompting the boy’s mother to file a police report later that night.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed that the 38-year-old mother, a tuition teacher, lodged the report at the Tanjung Minyak police station at 9.11 pm.

According to Christopher, the mother returned home around 10.30 pm and discovered her son’s head wrapped in bandages.

“The complainant reported that her husband admitted to hitting the boy for allegedly lying,“ Christopher said in a statement.

The mother took action to safeguard her child and seek intervention from authorities.

Authorities are investigating the case, which highlights concerns over domestic violence and child welfare.