Sabah’s multicultural harmony inspires national unity model

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s diverse cultural landscape should inspire national unity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang today.

Speaking at the “Lagu Kita” Sabah Multicultural Songwriting and Band Competition finale, he praised the state’s 42 indigenous ethnic groups and over 200 subethnic communities for fostering harmony.

“Sabah is not just about numbers. It is a living example of how respect and unity thrive amid diversity,“ he said.

The competition, launched in June 2024, promotes cultural expression through music, supported by a RM30,000 ministry grant.

Aaron emphasised music’s role as a universal bridge, transcending language and tradition.

“This initiative empowers youth to celebrate heritage while strengthening national cohesion,“ he added.