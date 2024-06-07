Senior citizen arrives early to vote for son

NIBONG TEBAL: Seventy-nine-year-old Che Rifiah Zakaria did not allow her age to deter her from going to the polls and went to fulfil her responsibility in the Sungai Bakap state election in a wheelchair.

Accompanied by her daughter, Zalina Ismail, 58, she left her house at 7.30 am and was the first to vote at the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Duri here.

“She knows today is polling day and woke up early, very eager to vote and wanted to leave early although our house is only 500 metres away,” said Zalina, adding that her mother had voted five times for the general election.

Che Rifiah, whose hearing is impaired and has high blood pressure, is the mother of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Abidin Ismail, in the by-election.

Abidin, 56, arrived to cast his vote at the same polling station at about 8.15 am and was overwhelmed with emotions upon seeing his mother and sister, who had then cast their votes, there.

Met by reporters after casting his vote, Abidin said he was satisfied with the running of the by-election and hoped voters would come to exercise their rights.

Another senior citizen, Heng Siew Cheng, 67, who lost his leg due to diabetes and now using prosthetic legs, went to the polls in crutches.

Heng, of Sungai Duri and living in Taman Seruling Emas, said his daughter Heng Siang Woon, 38, sent him to the polling centre and from then on was assisted by EC workers.

“I have voted since I was 28 years old. If in this condition, I can go to the polls, I hope those who are fit and in good health should do the same,” he said.