MOHE urges universities to prepare for floods

KUALA NERUS: Higher education institutions (IPT) have been urged to make proper preparations for the upcoming flood season following the Northeast Monsoon phenomenon, which is expected to start next month.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said that based on past experiences, he is confident that IPTs in flood-prone areas such as the east coast are well-equipped to handle the situation.

“I believe that universities, particularly in Terengganu, are already accustomed to making early preparations, including implementing hybrid learning methods. This allows students facing difficulties to take advantage of approaches determined by the IPTs, such as online classes,“ he said.

He told a press conference after attending the ‘In Person with Doc Zam’ programme at the Sultan Mizan Hall, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, last night.

Zambry added that it would be up to the management of the respective IPTs to consider setting up special relief centres (PPS) for their students to prevent them from having to wade through floodwaters at unpredictable times, such as early in the morning.

“However, this time, the intensity of heavy rainfall is not expected to be as severe as in previous years. Nonetheless, we hope that universities will take the necessary precautions,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) deputy director-general (Strategic) Ambun Dindang announced that the Northeast Monsoon is expected to begin in November and last until March 2025, with forecasts of four to six episodes of continuous heavy rain throughout that period.

Meanwhile, when asked if students affected by recent floods would be granted leniency in registering late for the new semester, Zambry said that those involved should contact their respective IPTs.

“We will handle this on a case-by-case basis. If there are difficulties for students in flood-affected areas, they should inform us. Universities will be more flexible and take the necessary actions,“ he added.