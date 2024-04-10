  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  2.  Going Viral

M’sian earning RM2.4k ask if he should take RM120k loan to purchase house and car, gets slammed online

Credit: @meinmokhtar/XCredit: @meinmokhtar/X

In the post on @meinmokhtar’s X account, the anonymous person asked the admin and Malaysian netizens if he should take the RM120,000 loan to purchase a RM70,000 secondhand car in cash and use the leftover funds as a downpayment for a house.

He added that he works as a civil salary and earns a monthly salary of RM2,400.

“Hi, if I take a personal loan RM120,000 and after that, buy a secondhand car in cash and then use the rest of the money for a house downpayment— is that possible?

“The price of the car is around RM70,000. I work in the government with a salary of RM2,400. Would like to get the advise of everyone. Thanks.”

The post has since amassed more than 80,000 views and more than 100 comments from Malaysian X users advising him to cut his coat according to his own cloth or he may suffer in the future.

“Anon, take it slow when starting your life. Rushing to get a luxury car, who’s the house for? Just get a cheaper car first. With that 2.4K, you can only afford an Axia. Hold off on buying a house for now. Work for 3-4 years first. Don’t start your life with debt,” advised @binikhrul.

Some even shared their own personal experiences taking up personal loans and regretting it after.

“I already feel regret sometimes about taking out a personal loan of RM10,000. Now, RM120,000 You’re absolutely crazy, anon,” commented @ManikLalabuci.

ALSO READ: M’sian earning RM5k racks up RM20k in credit card debt

$!M’sian earning RM2.4k ask if he should take RM120k loan to purchase house and car, gets slammed online

Shortly after, the person returned with another post, thanking netizens for their advise.

“Hi everyone, I am the one who wanted to take the RM120,000 personal loan. Thank you for all your advise.

“Luckily I asked here. Sorry, I followed my whims and fancy, especially since I am just starting out in life.”

Open Two Websites with Image

Clickable Image