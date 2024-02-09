Sept 24 new mention date for Ulu Tiram attack case

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today set Sept 24 for a re-mention of a case involving terrorism-related charges faced by five family members of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram police station attack last May.

Judge Rasidah Roslee set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan, requested more time to submit an expert report before the case is transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The five accused are Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, who is the father of the suspect in the attack; his mother, Rosna Jantan, 59; and his siblings, Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23; and Mariah Radin Imran, 19.

Lawyer Arief Firdaus Ashikin represented all the accused.

On June 19, they were charged in the same court with nine separate offences, including encouraging terrorist acts by instilling the ideology of terrorism linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

In the incident at 2.45 am, on May 17, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked suspect armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured. The suspect was shot dead in the incident.