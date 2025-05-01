Cable thiefs acting like contractors to fool authorities nabbed

IPOH: Police arrested three local men on suspicion of stealing cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia (TM) worth RM3,000 at Jalan Kuala Rui, Gerik, here today.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the three suspects, aged between 31 and 36, were arrested at about 4.30pm at the Bersia Police Station.

“The three suspects were travelling in a white Nissan Vanette van and during the inspection in the van they found several pieces of equipment suspected to be used to cut cables.

“After further inspection, three reels of cables, a spanner, an aluminium ladder, a safety helmet, a reflective jacket and a van with a key were confiscated,“ he said in a statement here today.

Zulkifli said the modus operandi of the three suspects was to use clothes and equipment belonging to a registered contractor company besides carrying out cable installation and repair works with TM.

He said the case was being investigated under section 379 of the Penal Code.

“Police are also investigating if the three suspects were involved other similar theft cases,” he said.