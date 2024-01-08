Sept 5 bail hearing for senior cop charged with murder of teenager

IPOH: The High Court here today scheduled Sept 5 for the hearing of the bail application of senior police officer Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, who is charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student, pending his trial.

High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preetdi set the date after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz requested time to file a rebuttal against the application.

Bhupindar Singh then ordered the rebuttal to be filed within two weeks.

Afzainizam also informed the court that both the prosecution and defense had filed their submissions for the application yesterday.

Earlier, during the case mention on July 1, Bhupindar Singh had directed both parties to file their respective submissions for the bail application filed on May 3 by the DSP-ranked accused under Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In today’s proceedings, DPPs Afzainizam, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, and Low Qin Hui appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers Jacky Loi Yap Loong, Lim Chi Chau, Lim Jin Wen, and Cindy Wong.

Also present was the victim’s family-appointed lawyer, Amira Najwafitri Amir Arif, as an observer.

On May 14, Mohd Nazri pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in the High Court here, following which the trial was set for 30 days, from Nov 4, 2024, to Jan 17, next year.

Mohd Nazri is accused of causing the death of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati, between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm on Dec 15 last year.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, upon conviction. If not sentenced to death, the offender is liable to a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.