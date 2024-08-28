Seremban police seek help to locate missing teen boy

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the Form Two boy who was reported missing from his school in Sikamat since yesterday afternoon.

Seremban Police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said they received the report on the missing teen, Qayzikri Hazimi, 14, from his teacher at 5.12 pm.

“The report said that at about 10.30 am, a teacher was told that the boy did not attend his class and was nowhere to be found.

“His classmate said that he saw the boy leaving with his bag and heading to the area behind their hostel. Efforts are being made to locate him,” he said in a statement.

He said Qayzikri, who was the eldest of two siblings, was wearing the school uniform when he was last spotted.

Members of the public with information about the teen’s whereabouts, are requested to contact assistant investigating officer, Sergeant Shahrul Azhar Hamdan at 014-3434007.

Meanwhile, Ipoh Police are also seeking public assistance to locate a teen girl who was reported missing since Aug 19.

Ipoh Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said on the day she was reported missing, the girl, Nur Akila Mohammad Rafi Kumar from Hala Bercham Timur 4, Taman Pakatan, told her mother that she wanted to go out and buy some bread from a nearby shop, but she never returned.

“The owner and other patrons at the shop said she never came,” he said when contacted.

Abang Zainal Abidin said Nur Akila was last spotted wearing a t-shirt and black pants.

“She has a dark complexion, weighing about 50kg and is 170cm tall.

“Members of the public with information of her whereabouts can contact Sergeant Mohamad Azlan Mohd Noor at 019-5141791, Ipoh Police headquarters at 05-2451500 or any nearest police station.