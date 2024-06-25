Sessions Court acquits, discharges former lawyer of CBT charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today discharged and acquitted a former lawyer of three charges of breach of trust amounting to RM627,800 involving the purchase of a house belonging to her Sri Lankan client between 2015 and 2016.

Judge Azrul Darus reached this decision after the defence successfully raised reasonable doubt during the proceedings.

“After considering witness testimonies and reviewing the case documents, the court found that the prosecution did not sufficiently prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against Ling Lae Feei, 57.

“As such, the accused is acquitted and discharged of all three charges,“ said the judge.

According to the first to third charges, Ling, who was a lawyer at a law firm (at that time), was accused of committing breach of trust by mishandling funds belonging to Mrinalini Ponnambalam at an office in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, between Nov 5, 2015 and June 28, 2016.

Ling was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for a term not less than two years and up to a maximum of 20 years, in addition to whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hannif handled the prosecution, while counsel Engku Aminuddin Engku Ibrahim represented the accused.

A total of four defence witnesses, including the accused, testified throughout the trial, which commenced on March 18 last year.