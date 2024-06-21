PETALING JAYA: A 31-year-old Malaysian was nabbed by the Singaporean authorities for his “approach” to talk to women.

According to The Straits Times, Tan Jun Hao had hatched a plan to soil women’s clothes with mixture of his urine and flour by squirting the substance on their clothes and alerting them that their clothes was dirtied.

On April 9, around 8.30pm, he followed a 26-year-old woman who donned a black dress. She was going up an escalator from Nicoll Highway MRT station.

He then squirted the mixture of her dress while she was walking along the overhead bridge.

Instead of stopping to talk to her, he quickly walked ahead.

The woman initially thought the mixture bird droppings due to its smell, and the stain grew bigger when she tried to wipe it off with tissue paper.

He admitted that he had done the same to two other unknown victims.

Tan was caught and fined $1,200 (RM4,179) after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on one of the women.

“The accused intended to squirt the mixture on the clothes of ladies, especially young ladies wearing dark-coloured bottoms, and then alert them that their clothes had been dirtied,” said deputy public prosecutor Yap Jia Jun, adding that he was looking to create opportunities for him to talk to these women.