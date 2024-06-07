Sg Bakap by-election: Encouraging turnout of young voters - EC

NIBONG TEBAL: The percentage of voter turnout among young people in the Sungai Bakap state election this morning is encouraging, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

Based on observation of the voting process at three polling centres, he said the voting pattern saw the youth streams being filled the most.

“This is the third school and I find the situation is calm and the voting process going smoothly and harmoniously...there are some channels where we see more young people than the elderly. Many young people came out early this time,“ he told a press conference after observing the voting process at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Duri here.

He said as of 11 am today, the voter turnout was 24 per cent of the 39,151 ordinary voters in the constituency.

Nine polling stations with 65 voting streams were opened simultaneously at 8 am today.

“We hope that many more people will come out to vote,” he said while not ruling out the possibility that the voter turnout in this by-election will be lower compared to the last State Election.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail.

It is held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff due to stomach inflammation last May 24.

In the Penang State Election last August, Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.