Sg Bakap by election: PH, PN candidates call on voters to exercise responsibility early

NIBONG TEBAL: The two candidates in the Sungai Bakap by-election called on the 39,151 registered voters in the constituency to fulfill their voting responsibilities early today.

“I am pleased with the enthusiastic turnout of voters in this area. It hasn’t been an hour since the polling station opened, yet there’s already a significant queue,“ said Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr. Joohari Ariffin.

“I will continue to visit other polling stations. We hope the fine weather will also help with a high voter turnout,“ he added, after observing the voting process at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Duri polling station.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail echoed Joohari’s sentiments and advised voters to vote early.

“Be early and fulfill your responsibility as voters to bring about signals and changes,“ he said after casting his vote at the same polling station, where there are nine voting streams available, catering to 5,745 registered voters.

The Election Commission reported that a total of 39,151 voters are eligible to vote today, with nine polling stations and 65 voting streams open.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is a one-on-one contest between PH candidate Joohari and PN candidate Abidin, following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.