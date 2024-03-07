Sg Bakap polls: Police open two investigation papers

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have opened another investigation paper in connection with distributing pamphlets that contravened electoral laws during the campaign period for the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Alias said the latest incident, being investigated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954, brings to two the number of investigation papers opened during the campaign period since June 22.

He said another investigation paper had been opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for vandalism of party campaign materials.

“With three days remaining until polling day, we want to advise all parties not to play up the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues and not to provoke one another during campaigning, including causing mischief or damaging campaign materials.

“Police will constantly monitor activities on social media to track the spread of false news, slander or incitement that can disturb public order,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said 15 more permits were issued today, taking the total number of permits approved since the campaign period began on June 22 to 135.

“All the permits were approved by Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim and no application has been rejected,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all 57 police personnel involved in the postal vote had cast their votes at the SPS District Police Headquarters administration office from 10 am to noon yesterday.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday (July 6) will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) designated a 14-day campaign period for the by-election from June 22 until 11.59 pm on July 5.