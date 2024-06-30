Sg Bakap polls: Rafizi hopes for at least 65% turnout

NIBONG TEBAL: With six days left before polling day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6, the Unity Government’s machinery is working hard to motivate voters to turn out, aiming for a voter turnout of at least 65%.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli while hoping for at least 65% voter turnout, compared to several previous by-elections, including the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election in Selangor on May 11, which recorded nearly 63%, prefers the figure to be much higher this time.

“Actually, the 65% figure is high, many do not realise it, and we often compare the current voter turnout %age with the %age before automatic registration (automatic registration as voters for Malaysians aged 18 and above) was allowed.

“The previous figures were around 70%... the number of voters was smaller but now since everyone aged 18 and above is eligible to vote, the voter base is larger and the 65 % figure (for a by-election) is actually good in my view,” he told Bernama after attending the “Bersama Wanita India Taman Puteri Gunong” programme here today.

The Unity Government election director said voter turnout is a factor in the victory of a candidate in by-elections, including in Sungai Bakap, which has 39,279 voters comprising 39,222 ordinay and 57 police personnel.

Earlier, Rafizi, who is also the Minister of Economy, explained and answered several questions from Indian voters about the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies, rice prices, and registration in the Central Database Hub (PADU).

He also said that the Unity Government is working hard and promises to take care of the welfare of all segments of the population regardless of race, especially the low-income and B40 groups.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a separate programme said the role of women is seen as very important in conveying government policies to the grassroots, especially ahead of the Sungai Bakap by-election.

She said this is because by nature women are more approachable and friendly with the community.

“Actually, women play a critical role in anything, especially in winning an election because they, as people say, can campaign all the way to the kitchen door due to their friendliness,” she said.

She told this to reporters after officiating a Replica Cheque, Certificate, and Wheelchair Handover Ceremony to target groups of the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development here today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election sees a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail. It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24, due to stomach inflammation.