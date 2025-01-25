Zelenskiy hopes Europe, US will be involved in any Ukraine peace talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes Europe and the United States will be involved in any talks about ending his country’s war with Russia, he told reporters on Saturday.

At a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskiy said Ukraine also needed to be involved in any talks about ending the war for such negotiations to have any meaningful impact.

“As for what the set-up of the talks will be: Ukraine, I really hope Ukraine will be there, America, Europe and the Russians,“ Zelenskiy said, later clarifying that no framework was yet established.

“Yes, I would really want that Europe would take part, because we will be members of the European Union.”

Zelenskiy said he believed new U.S. President Donald Trump could end the war, but that he would only be able to do so if he involved Ukraine in the talks.

“He can only do this with Ukraine, otherwise it will not work. Because Russia does not want to end the war, while Ukraine wants to end it.”