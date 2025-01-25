KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s relationship with China goes beyond trade and investment, encompassing mutual understanding and respect for the cultures and civilisations of both countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said this unique aspect of Malaysia-China’s ties must be nurtured alongside economic collaboration.

“During my conversation with President Xi Jinping, we discussed not only economic relations, trade and investment but also the need to build this friendship on trust and mutual respect.

“As the Chinese proverb says, after traversing mountains and rivers, we arrive at a bright village surrounded by willows and flowers,” he said.

He said this at the 2025 Chinese New Year celebration jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

Anwar said China’s emphasis on promoting cultural respect aligns with Malaysia’s principle of inclusivity, ensuring that every Malaysian has a place in the country.

He said the Spring Festival, known in Malaysia as Chinese New Year, is a testament to the unity of Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“This celebration brings together people from all communities, cultures and regions across Malaysia. It reflects our shared commitment to harmony and mutual appreciation.

“Together, we have moved beyond uncertainties to embrace a future of thriving partnership and shared goals,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted local initiatives such as cultural performances, projection mapping and calligraphy exhibitions in Melaka and Penang as examples of how Malaysia embraces diverse traditions.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli; and Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.