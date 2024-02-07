Sg Bakap polls: Social media campaign proves effective for PH candidate

NIBONG TEBAL: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin has praised the effectiveness of social media, especially TikTok, as an election campaign tool in reaching out to target groups.

Joohari, who is running in the Sungai Bakap state by-election, pointed out that TikTok is widely popular now as it is easily accessible on smartphones and is used by people of all ages.

“Some of our TikTok video posts have received up to 240,000 views. We must stay current and this new campaign strategy works well.

“Our team produces two to three TikTok content pieces daily,” he told reporters during his campaign around Sungai Kechil here yesterday.

Fondly known as Cikgu Joo, Joohari also acknowledged that in today’s elections, the competition is not just about vying for the position of people’s representative but also about showcasing individual creativity on social media.

“In the 15th general election, TikTok was mostly used by young people. But now, even the elderly have learned to scroll through the app.

“Although the campaign vibrancy is visible in the flags, the reality is that those who don’t leave their homes still receive information, making social media the most significant platform to woo voters,” he said.

Joohari also mentioned that PH machinery recorded videos of him engaging voters, which are then disseminated among villagers through community leaders.

“The response seems okay. I believe everything is going well and hopefully, they will come out to vote later,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election this Saturday is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.