FAMA cheap sales await visitors at three-day East Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A total of 5,000 10-kilogramme (kg) bags of rice, 3,000 trays of eggs, and 3,000 MADANI combo sets containing various basic items are among the cheap sales that will be offered by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) throughout the East Zone 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Dataran Sayangi Kuantan which starts tomorrow (July 5).

Pahang FAMA director Saiful Sadri said in addition to the three-day special sale programme, his team will also hold an exhibition related to FAMA.

“We will offer a 10-kg bag of rice for RM26 whereas grade A eggs will go for RM12 (per tray), grade B (RM11) and grade C (RM10),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

“The MADANI combo baskets, comprising basic items, will be sold at RM10 (per set). There will be two basket options namely A and B, and prices for these will be reduced to RM8 per set during the Happy Hour.”

He said the MADANI combo A will contain basic items such as beehoon, a packet of cooking oil (1kg), red chillies (five pieces), 10 eggs, and 300 grammes of red onions whereas MADANI combo B will consist of four catfish (ikan keli) together with the same amount of cooking oil, red chillies and onions as in combo A.

Additionally, Saiful said visitors can buy various types of vegetables and fruits at cheap prices too.

Meanwhile, there will be an exhibition of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) assets highlighting the prowess of all three branches of MAF services namely land, sea and air.

According to the Malaysia MADANI Facebook page, among the assets that be on display throughout the programme will be light and heavy weapon assets, machinery (ALP/ EMRS/RIM/CFRT/FRT) as well as a drone monitoring exhibition. There will also be many more attractions to showcase the MAF’s prowess.

MADANI Rakyat Programme livestock coordinator Sulaiman Mohd Nor said the attractions for children will include 49 exotic animals.

“Among the exotic animals to be featured will be a big Burmese python, African giant millipede, iguana, ferret, ball python and meerkat. Usually, favourite animals like the skunk, prairie dog, guinea pig, parrot, Sudan plated lizard, blue-tongued skink and bearded dragon will be featured,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the East Zone 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme on Saturday (July 6).

For more information on the programme, visit https://malaysiamadani.gov.my.