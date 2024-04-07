Sg Bakap polls: Win for PH candidate crucial, will reflect good cooperation between PH-BN - Ahmad Zahid

NIBONG TEBAL: The victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Sungai Bakap by-election this Saturday is crucial for the Unity Government as it will positively reflect the cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN), says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The BN chairman said BN was committed to maintaining good cooperation as PH had previously assisted them in several by-elections and state elections.

“A victory in Sungai Bakap is very important for the Unity Government in Penang and also for the image of the Unity Government at the national level.

“(So) I appeal to the voters to give their support to our candidate and, God willing, if he is elected, the people of Sungai Bakap will benefit greatly as he will work alongside the state government, which is also under the Unity Government,“ he said at the “Malam Kasih Bersama Pemimpin” event at Dewan Khairat Sungai Kechil here tonight.

Also present were UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PKR secretary-g eneral Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the president of UMNO, said that if the victory favoured PH this Saturday, he promised to assist the Unity Government candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin in bringing various necessities, including basic amenities, to the residents of Sungai Bakap.

“It would be a great loss if voters choose another candidate because that candidate would not be aligned with the state and Federal government, which is why our (BN’s) dedication to work is clear.

“We are confident that when the by-election occurs in the Nenggiri state constituency later, they (PH) can also assist us as a sign of our mutual cooperation to mobilise the machinery from the component parties in the Unity Government to ensure our (BN) candidate’s victory,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said that PH’s victory in the by-election would also be a ‘gift’ to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was born in Sungai Bakap.

Meanwhile, in the same speech, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, expressed hope that the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) could be established immediately in the Seberang Perai Selatan area to enable the elderly to carry out daily activities within the community, adding that there was a need to continue the construction of the stalled Tamil National-Type School in Sungai Bakap.

“I have discussed this matter with the Minister of Education (Fadhlina Sidek), and God willing, the requests of the Indian community will be fulfilled if Cikgu Joo (Joohari) wins,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will see Joohari challenged by Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman Abidin Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) in a one-on-one contest, which is being held following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.