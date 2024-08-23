Shah Alam Expressway lane closed for expansion

PETALING JAYA: A part of the Shah Alam Expressway will be closed starting today for expansion work.

A new lane will be added on the expressway from KM 33.6 to KM 35 eastbound between the Hicom Interchange and the lay-by, according to KESAS Sdn Bhd, the New Straits Times reported.

The company said the temporary closures were necessary for the roadworks which will be done from 11pm to 5.30am daily.

ALSO READ: Coordination among agencies needed to address road closure due to maintenance, construction work

The construction is estimated to be completed by next month.

“The upgrading work will expand the expressway from three to four lanes, aiming to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion,” KESAS Sdn Bhd was quoted as saying.