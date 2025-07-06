JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 190 summonses amounting to RM57,000 during the first five days of full enforcement of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) at the Malaysia–Singapore land border, which began on June 1.

State JPJ director Azmil Zainal Adnan said 1,767 vehicles were inspected, with 94 vehicles issued warning notices.

“So far, VEP enforcement at the land checkpoints has proceeded smoothly,” he told Bernama today.

Under the enforcement, drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid VEP may be fined RM300.

The enforcement is in line with Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which makes it an offence to drive a foreign-registered motor vehicle into or within Malaysia without a valid permit.

The VEP system aims not only to manage cross-border traffic flow but also to enhance the enforcement of road transport laws involving foreign vehicles.