Selangor to enforce no plastic bag policy across all local councils

KLANG: The Selangor government is finalising amendments to standardise the No Plastic Bag Day policy across all 12 local authorities (PBTs) in the state.

State said this forms part of a broader strategy to tackle plastic pollution systematically.

“The amendment process is expected to be completed this year, with wider enforcement of the No Plastic Bag Day to begin early next year,“ she said during the Plastic Free Campaign Series 2 2025, launched by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Jamaliah highlighted that the state will collaborate with various stakeholders, including NGOs, businesses, and schools, to promote sustainable alternatives.

“Present with us today are various parties who play an important role in tackling plastic pollution through awareness initiatives, recycling innovations, and upcycling efforts,“ she added.

The state is also enhancing the lestariselangor.com portal to serve as a hub for coordinating plastic-free initiatives.

“Through this platform, organisers such as PBTs and schools can collaborate with NGOs and companies to share resources and ideas,“ Jamaliah explained.

The campaign, which began in Sepang in May, avoids single-use plastics entirely.

The next phase will take place in Sabak Bernam on Aug 23, reinforcing the commitment to reducing plastic dependency. - Bernama