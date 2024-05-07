Sheikh Al-Azhar honoured to receive USIM’s honorary degree

KUALA LUMPUR: Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Grand Imam Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb, expressed his pride in receiving the honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Quran and Sunnah Studies from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

“I feel proud because of two factors. First, I received an honorary degree in the field of study and study of the sources of Islamic revelation, namely Al-Quran and Al-Sunnah.

“Secondly, I accept it not in my personal capacity, but in the name of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University, its scholars, alumni, and students,“ he said at the special convocation ceremony in the capital on Thursday.

Sheikh Al-Azhar also touched on the importance of Wasatiyyah in everyday life by citing the idea of ​​Ta’dib Tan Sri Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas who emphasised the balance between the depth of knowledge and the height of common sense.

“I also feel proud to be invited to visit Malaysia, an example of a Muslim country that successfully proves the balance model of Wasatiyyah manhaj in the development and economy of the country,“ he said.