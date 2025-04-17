Police investigate viral post allegedly insulting the King

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have launched an investigation into a viral social media post believed to contain elements insulting His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a report on the matter was received this morning in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

Checks found that two Facebook accounts had been created using the same name and profile picture.

“An individual came forward to lodge a denial report after discovering an account created in his name and using his photo,” Razarudin said when contacted.

“He denied ownership of the account and filed a police report out of concern it might lead to future problems,” he added.

Razarudin said the investigation will proceed upon receiving a social media intelligence analysis report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The viral post featured a screenshot of a photo showing His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by a caption allegedly insulting the King.