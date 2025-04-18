Galaxy Macau Signals Summer’s Arrival: Grand Resort Deck Reopens, Inviting Guests to ‘Make Waves’

Macau’s Unrivalled Skytop Waves Define a Season of Sophisticated Leisure and Aquatic Fun at the Award-winning Integrated Resort

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Spring blossoms into summer, as the mercury begins its anticipated climb, with the thrill of waves calling all fun-and-sun seekers. Get ready to dive into the aquatic landscape of Galaxy Macau’s world-class luxury integrated resort—which unveils its legendary Grand Resort Deck on April 18, transforming the property into an expansive rooftop aquatic outdoor playground. Guests staying at any of the integrated resort’s eight luxury hotels can enjoy exclusive access to boundless waves and thrilling adventures. Whether conquering the exhilarating 1.5-meter swells of the world’s largest sky-high wave pool or drifting down the 575-meter Skytop Adventure Rapids, the reopening of the Grand Resort Deck marks the start of an unforgettable summer. Grand Resort Deck, Make Waves This year, the Grand Resort Deck invites discerning global travelers and residents alike, to ‘Make Waves,‘ embracing a season defined by elevated leisure, vibrant energy, and the creation of lasting memories against a backdrop of unparalleled aquatic attractions. Guests are invited to plunge into the world’s largest elevated wave pool, a feat of engineering that spans 8,000 square meters, capable of generating 1.5-meter high waves – providing genuine surf within the sightline of the Cotai skyline. Complementing these dynamic features are swathes of pristine white sand, forming a 150-meter beach that offers moments of tranquil repose. Guests can chart their own course for summer enjoyment – whether that involves the exhilaration of the wave pool, a leisurely drift along the rapids, finding quiet sanctuary in a private cabana, or being swept along a transparent slide. Younger guests can revel in the dedicated water playgrounds that offer dedicated beachside play zones for the whole family to enjoy. Whimsical play is amplified by the giant transparent aqua rollers and a kaleidoscope of spray zones.





Pulsating beats from poolside DJs transition the Grand Resort Deck from daytime family fun to sundown escapades. This year, the Grand Resort Deck extends its opening hours until 8 p.m., transforming this remarkable 75,000-square-meter expanse into a day-to-night spectacle, culminating in beachside stargazing atop the waves after dark.

“The Grand Resort Deck is more than an amenity; it’s a cornerstone of the Galaxy Macau award-winning integrated resort experience that comes alive during the summer. We are dedicated to creating compelling new reasons for our global guests to enjoy exceptional leisure experiences,“ says Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group. “The ‘Make Waves’ theme encourages our guests to fully immerse themselves in the possibilities – from family fun to world-class wellness and sophisticated relaxation. We believe the scale, quality and sheer breadth of the Grand Resort Deck offer a compelling draw for visitors seeking a distinguished escape for the summer.” Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hospitality, Tailored for All Beyond the water, guests can expect award-winning Forbes’ Travel Guide Five Star service at Galaxy Macau—which has celebrated the accolade of having the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels under one roof of any luxury resort company worldwide for three years running —boasting eight distinct luxury hotel properties, including Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, Broadway Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau. Together, they offer 5,000 unparalleled rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Grand Resort Deck’s aquatic tropical landscape and Taipa’s glittering skyline.

At Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, little ones can dive into themed activities filled with fun and new things to learn. From STEAM activities, cooking classes and hand craft workshops, to endless hotel activities. Every Friday to Sunday in April and May 1–5, families can find Galaxy Kidz’s Mascot Wavey, the lovable Peacock, throughout the property’s different locations. Kids can enjoy a diverse and extensive program when staying at Galaxy Macau by joining Wavey’s fun activities, promising an exclusive gift as a reward. Little guests even can bring home delightful limited-edition merchandise from Wavey.

“Glow & Flow” Weekend Wellness Premium Packages: Neon Yoga and SUP Yoga To elevate this unparalleled experiential getaway, from May 10 - June 7, weekend-exclusive packages (priced at MOP 468) grant access to ‘Glow Yoga Nights’ or a Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) Yoga Session, paired with all-day access to the Grand Resort Deck and a MOP 200 dining voucher. Neon Yoga Night is led by professional artists who adorn participants with body art, transforming yoga poses into a luminous spectacle under blacklight. SUP Yoga Sessions, guided by expert instructors, practice balance and mindfulness atop floating platforms in the wave pool. Surprise moments of wellness and fun define this summer season at the world’s largest rooftop wave pool, perfect for photo-worthy moments for the endless summer.