Sinkhole incident: Periodic patrols to be conducted at location - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will continue to monitor and patrol the sinkhole area at Jalan Masjid India here periodically after the search and rescue operation switched to the search and recovery phase yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said it was to ensure public safety around the area.

“I think Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is better suited to issue statements on restoration efforts while the police will focus more on public safety, monitoring and periodic patrols,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He also advised the public to not get too close to the incident location.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa had announced that operations have shifted to the search and recovery phase yesterday, nine days after Indian tourist G Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into a sinkhole that opened up at her feet on the morning of Aug 23.

She added that the decision was made after considering expert views and the Cabinet’s decision.

The search and rescue operation had involved 194 individuals from various government agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL, the Civil Defence Force, Indah Water Konsortium, and the police.