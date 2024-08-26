Sinkhole: Jetter machine used to break rock debris in search for victim

KUALA LUMPUR: A high-pressure sewer drain jetter machine, capable of up to 3,000 PSI, is being used to break rock debris found in the sinkhole in front of Wisma Yakin,Jalan Masjid India here, as part of efforts to locate a woman from India who fell into it on Friday.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that the use of cameras by the search and rescue (SAR) team had detected rock debris believed to be due to the sinkhole, positioned four metres from its edge.

“This debris needs to be removed so that the SAR team can check for any foreign objects, including the possibility of the victim being trapped in the debris.

“So far, we have performed jetting four times, and we will continue until the debris is completely broken down,“ he told a press conference at the scene today.

Also present were Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Chief Executive Officer Narendran Maniam and Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat.

Meanwhile, Sulizmie Affendy said that the team has conducted flushing in all manholes around the incident area as of this afternoon, and this will continue along with monitoring at the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Pantai Dalam sewage plant.

“This SAR operation fully utilises domestic expertise, including from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and IWK. The police are also assisting despite lacking rescue expertise. We have stationed personnel to manage the situation at the site,“ he said.

Additionally, DBKL has placed approximately 100 sandbags around the sinkhole to prevent rainwater from entering the excavation area at the incident site.

“Due to the adverse weather with rain throughout the day, DBKL has taken the initiative to place sandbags at the site to reduce rainwater overflow into the area,“ he added.

When asked about the duration of the SAR operation, Sulizmie Affendy said that it will continue until the victim is found.

He also emphasised that visitors should avoid the area because some unrelated individuals have been found entering the police cordoned-off zone.

“This poses risks and challenges, as there are toxic gases present in the sewerage system, which also endangers the rescue team,“ he said.

On Friday, the victim, known only as Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, went missing after falling into into the eight-metre-deep sinkhole.

The victim, who was in the country with her family for a vacation, was walking through the area on her way to a nearby temple for breakfast when the incident occurred.