MARA approves RM500k aid for PWD entrepreneurs in 2025

SIBU: More than 20 applications for assistance from entrepreneurs with disabilities (PWD) nationwide have been approved by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) this year, involving over RM500,000 in funding.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang stated that the aid includes grants and interest-free loans of up to RM50,000 per applicant, tailored to business requirements.

“In Sarawak, two disabled entrepreneurs have benefited, including Mohamad Hazemi Mat, a deaf owner of Duri Cendol, and another in Matang, Kuching,“ she said during a visit to the cendol business.

Rubiah noted that Mohamad Hazemi’s venture, operational since December 2023, now earns over RM35,000 monthly and employs seven deaf and mute workers.

She highlighted MARA’s dedication to fostering PWD entrepreneurship through training, financial aid, and business development initiatives.

Rubiah also proposed a special fund for Bumiputera contractors in Sarawak focusing on high-tech and green energy sectors.

“This fund aims to cultivate more Bumiputera entrepreneurs in technology and renewable energy, unlocking new opportunities,“ she explained.

She stressed the need for MARA and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to review the proposal before implementation.

Additionally, Rubiah revealed that Mara has allocated RM30 million this year to support 250 Sarawak entrepreneurs, including women under the NITA Fund, which offers up to RM150,000. - Bernama