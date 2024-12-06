Six Bersatu reps served with notice of immediate termination of membership

KUALA LUMPUR: Notice of immediate termination of party membership was served on six elected Bersatu representatives today for alleged non-compliance with Clause 10.4 of the party’s Constitution.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today said the action was taken in line with the party’s Supreme Leadership Council’s directive at its meeting on June 6, which was later brought to the attention of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council which met yesterday.

He said the membership of Labuan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman, on the other hand, was terminated immediately in accordance with Clause 10.2.6 of the party Constitution, following the notice served on him on May 17.

“All these processes have been carried out in full compliance with the party Constitution and national legislation as provided under Article 49 (A) of the Federal Constitution and/or under the relevant state government laws,” he said.

Prior to this, the six representative were reported to have ceased to be members of the party after failing to respond to a notice to confirm their loyalty.

Apart from Suhaili, the five others were Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi and Selat Klang asssemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.