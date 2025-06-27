Bukit Aman, KL police collaborate to track Brickfields, Cheras shooting suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman and the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are intensifying efforts to locate suspects involved in two separate fatal shootings in Brickfields and Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed joint investigations are underway, with the Sarawak CID aiding in determining the motive behind the Cheras incident.

Mohamed Usuf stated that creating suspect photofits has been challenging. “Witnesses could not provide clear descriptions as the suspects wore facemasks and helmets during the shootings,“ he said.

The first shooting occurred on June 13 at 10.50 pm along Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, where two men on a motorcycle opened fire at a group in a restaurant, killing one and injuring two others.

Three days later, another man was fatally shot outside a convenience store on Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.