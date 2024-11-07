Six former Bersatu MPs to serve as independents

KUALA LUMPUR: Six former Bersatu MPs will continue serving as Independent representatives after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul decided that their seats need not be vacated.

Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman said that according to Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, they cannot join any party.

“What we have been advocating for, which led us to become Independent MPs, is the provision for MPs to serve and assist the people in our constituencies.

“The letter we submitted to the Speaker last year clearly stated that we remain loyal to Bersatu, the party we represented, but it was not accepted by the party leadership,” Suhaili, representing the other five MPs, told a press conference in Parliament today.

The other five MPs are Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) who is also Nenggiri assemblyman, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang), and Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang).

Regarding the seating arrangement of all six MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, Suhaili said that the matter will be decided by the Speaker.

“If the opposition bloc does not want us to sit in the current seats, the Speaker can decide.

“At the moment, we are sitting in the usual seats, despite receiving various letters from the party. We are still in the same seats, but maybe it’s a big deal for them (the party),” he said.

Yesterday, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that the party has received a notification letter dated July 9 from the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that there are no vacancies of parliamentary seats involving its six former members who pledged support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On June 20, Bersatu chief whip Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said that the party has submitted notices to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s Office on the status of its six MPs, whose memberships have been revoked by the party, in accordance with Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.