Six, including enforcement agency assistant director, arrested for protecting smuggling activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Six individuals, including an enforcement agency assistant director, were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly trying to protect the smuggling of livestock and subsidised goods in Tumpat, Kelantan yesterday.

An MACC source said that the suspects, in their 50s and 60s, were arrested under Op Smug between 2.20 pm and 4.40 pm when they showed up to provide their statements at the Kelantan MACC office yesterday.

“The enforcement official is believed to have accepted bribes between RM5,000 and RM10,000 from several suspects involved to protect the smuggling activities.

“Based on intelligence gathered, all the suspects are believed to have been involved in trying to protect the smuggling of livestock and subsidised goods such as cooking oil and flour,” the source said today, adding that the suspects have been remanded for five days from today.

Meanwhile, MACC intelligence division director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.