Six suspected mule account holders nabbed in Penang

BALIK PULAU: Police detained five men and one woman in Penang suspected of acting as mule account holders for various fraud syndicates, resulting in losses amounting to RM96,809.69 in separate incidents recently.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the individuals, aged between 20 and 47, were apprehended separately yesterday by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Southwest district police headquarters.

“The arrests are linked to six separate fraud cases. Among the suspects, a 36-year-old woman caused the highest losses, totalling RM76,651.69, by acting as an account mule for a job scam syndicate,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The five other men detained were also found to be account mules for various fraud syndicates, including non-existent loan scams, phone scams and fake vehicle sales, with victims’ losses ranging from RM1,540 to RM10,000.

All six individuals are currently remanded to assist in investigations. Their cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.