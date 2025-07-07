Cinema concert spectacle hits PJPAC stage this July

MUSIC enthusiasts and cinema lovers are in for a spectacular treat as Tutan Entertainment announces ‘A Salute to Cinema’, an extraordinary celebration of iconic film music set to grace the Stage 1 Theatre at PJPAC, 1 Utama on 18th and 19th July 2025.

Star-Studded Musical Lineup

The highly anticipated concert will feature the renowned Tutan Festival Orchestra alongside the prestigious Kuala Lumpur City Opera, under the expert direction of Kevin Field from Bentley Music Academy. This powerhouse combination promises to deliver breathtaking orchestral arrangements and powerful choral harmonies that will transport audiences into the heart of cinematic history.

The carefully curated programme includes legendary scores from beloved films such as Star Wars, The Godfather, Interstellar, Mary Poppins, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Each selection has been chosen to capture the essence of these cinematic masterpieces, from the epic intensity of Duel of the Fates to the haunting beauty of The Godfather theme.

Building on Previous Success

Following the tremendous success of Broadway & Beyond and Symphonic Rock, the Tutan Festival Orchestra continues to push creative boundaries with their ability to bring musical stories to life. The orchestra has earned recognition for their technical brilliance and emotional depth, seamlessly capturing the grandeur of cinematic scores whilst remaining true to their classical roots.

“This concert is a tribute to the music that has defined some of the greatest films of all time,“ shared conductor Kevin Field. “From epic soundscapes to intimate melodies, these scores highlight the unique role music plays in storytelling. We’re excited to bring these powerful compositions to life on stage.”

Diverse Musical Journey

The concert programme promises an emotional rollercoaster, featuring everything from the dreamlike wonder of Interstellar’s ethereal compositions to the whimsical charm of Mary Poppins’ beloved melodies. The enchanting medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas adds a touch of fantastical storytelling that showcases the versatility of both the orchestra and opera company.

Accessible Entertainment for All

Tutan Entertainment has ensured that this spectacular event remains accessible to music lovers across all demographics. Tickets will be available starting from 15th November 2024, with prices beginning at RM120. The company has promised exclusive promotions to make this extraordinary musical experience available to a wider audience.

Perfect Night Out Experience

Whether you’re a dedicated film buff, passionate music enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary evening of entertainment, ‘A Salute to Cinema’ promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The combination of visual storytelling through music and the live performance energy creates a unique concert experience that captivates both heart and imagination.

The event represents Tutan Entertainment’s commitment to creating exceptional live music experiences that connect audiences with the timeless beauty of classical and orchestral music. With their focus on innovative programming and world-class performances, the company continues to redefine the boundaries of music appreciation in Malaysia.

Venue and Booking Information

The concerts will take place at Stage 1 Theatre, PJPAC, located at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya. The venue’s excellent acoustics and intimate setting provide the perfect backdrop for this cinematic musical journey.

For ticket purchases and additional information, music lovers can visit www.tutanentertainment.com or contact Sophia Ling at sophia@tutanentertainment.com.