Seoul court to decide on arrest warrant for ex-President Yoon this week

SEOUL: The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing this Wednesday to determine whether to issue an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The hearing, scheduled for 2.15 pm, follows a request by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, who filed for the warrant on Sunday.

Yoon faces multiple charges linked to his controversial martial law declaration in December. Prosecutors allege he ordered the Presidential Security Service to obstruct his detention by investigators in January.

He is also accused of violating Cabinet members’ rights by selectively inviting only a few officials to a pre-martial law meeting on December 3. Additionally, he reportedly instructed aides to draft a second document formalizing the declaration days after the event.

It remains unclear if Yoon will attend the hearing. If the court approves the warrant, this would mark his second arrest—the first occurred in January while he was still in office. - Bernama, Yonhap