Six “TM contractors” arrested on suspicion of stealing cables

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men were arrested on suspicion of stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables in an incident at Jalan Besar Enggang AU2 near Ampang, last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspects, all locals, are between 20 and 32 years old.

According to him, a police team from the Hulu Kelang police station spotted five of them doing maintenance work and another man in a hole cutting a cable at 2.45 am.

“When approached, they claimed to be TM contractors, but checks by the police found that a cable had been cut and they were in the process of pulling it out.

“One of them identified himself as a supervisor and showed a TM maintenance letter on his phone,“ he said in a statement today

Mohd Azam said the police contacted TM, which then sent a team to the scene, who then confirmed that the letter was fake.

Following that, he said, the police arrested the six men and also confiscated a Nissan Vanette, a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive vehicle, several road signs, cones, TM t-shirts and an iron-cutting machine.

“All the suspects are on remand for four days until tomorrow and the case is investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code for committing mischief by cutting TM cables,” he said.