SKM targets RM3m in sales at 2024 cooperative celebration in Perlis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) is targeting RM3 million in sales over the three-day celebration of National Cooperative Month (BKK) and National Cooperative Day (HKN) 2024 in Perlis this Friday.

Its chairman Lieutenant-General (rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal said 100 booths will be set up by various government departments, agencies and cooperatives at the event which is expected to be officiated by the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail at the Pengkalan Asam Complex in Kangar.

He said the programme is expected to draw over 5,000 visitors because it is being held for the first time in the north.

“The BKK celebration is an initiative to promote the services and products offered by SKM and the cooperative movement throughout the country to develop the cooperative economy and entrepreneurs.

“Considering Visit Perlis Year, we make it a platform to enable those in the north to participate in our programme. It will be held in other states throughout the country,” he said at SKM’s meet and greet session with the media in conjunction with BKK and HKN Year 2024 here today.

Ahmad Norihan said sales at the BKK celebration always show an increase and last year RM14 million was generated from programmes held nationwide in conjunction with the celebration.

“Sales increase each year, moreover the MADANI Cooperative Sale (JMK) is a booster for the SKM programmes and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) to attract more visitors.

He said 2024 BKK and HKN carry last year’s theme (‘Malaysia MADANI Teras Kecemerlangan Koperasi’) because it is still relevant, in line with the aspirations of the MADANI government and the fact that cooperatives are the best model to mobilise the economy among the grassroots.

Ahmad Norihan said SKM appointed influencer Putra Amaris and radio presenter Tyzo Xander to promote the event and disseminate information about SKM more effectively to a wider audience, especially among young people.

He said SKM also plans to raise the number of cooperatives currently totalling 15,809 to benefit more Malaysians.