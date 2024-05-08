Slight decrease in flood victims at Hulu Bernam relief centre tonight

SHAH ALAM: A total of 141 flood victims from 49 families in Hulu Bernam, Selangor, are still sheltering at a temporary relief centre tonight, a slight decrease from the 143 victims reported earlier this afternoon.

The Hulu Selangor District Disaster Management Secretariat reported that conditions around the relief centre at the Kampung Sekolah Community Hall are under control, with favourable weather tonight.

The relief centre is accommodating victims from six affected villages: Kampung Sungai Selisik, Kampung Serigala, Kampung Sungai Nilam, Kampung Sekolah, Kampung Masjid and Kampung Paya Lebar.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the flood situation in Muallim district, Perak, had improved, leading to the closure of the only PPS there, which housed 82 victims from 19 families, this evening.